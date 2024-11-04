JUST NOW
World Wide Technology Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events heads to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship.
Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs as the FedExCup Fall winds down, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events.
The Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante will play host for the second time.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Sunday: 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: noon-5 p.m.