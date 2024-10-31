Inside the Field: World Wide Technology Championship
The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the World Wide Technology Championship, where the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante plays host for the second time. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Lucas Glover
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Tom Hoge
Patton Kizzire
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor exemptions (DPWT, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category)
Billy Andrade
Ryan Palmer
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Luke Donald
Harry Higgs
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Austin Hitt
Scott Piercy
Neal Shipley
Andrew Walker
Designated sponsor exemption
Isidro Benitez
Santiago de la Fuente
Emilio Gonzalez
Omar Morales
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Mark Geddes
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Schenk
Cameron Young
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Danny Willett
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
Vince Whaley
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Richard Hoey
Max Greyserman
Alejandro Tosti
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour, and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Chandler Phillips
Patrick Fishburn
David Skinns
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Springer
Trace Crowe
Rafael Campos
Joe Highsmith
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Ryan McCormick
Roger Sloan
Paul Barjon
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Norman Xiong
William Furr
Blaine Hale Jr.
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater
Tim Wilkinson
Reshuffle within categories 37-44
Kevin Tway
Henrik Norlander
Erik Barnes
Wesley Bryan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Chappell
Austin Smotherman
Lanto Griffin
Kelly Kraft
S.Y. Noh
Austin Cook
Sean O'Hair
Cody Gribble
Bill Haas
James Hahn
Nick Watney
MJ Daffue
Richy Werenski
William McGirt
Russell Knox
Zecheng Dou
Tommy Gainey
Sung Kang
Robert Streb
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Jonathan Byrd
Jim Herman
Jimmy Walker
Paul Haley II
David Hearn
Ryan Armour
Brian Stuard
Chris Stroud
Beyond 150 on Prior Season's FEC Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Jason Dufner
Fabián Gómez
Andrew Landry
Ricky Barnes
Ted Potter Jr.
Scott Brown
D.J. Trahan
D.A. Points
Ben Crane
Derek Ernst
Derek Lamely
Robert Garrigus
Kevin Stadler
George McNeill
Bo Van Pelt
Jeff Overton
Richard S. Johnson
Past champion
Chad Campbell
Johnson Wagner
Olin Browne
Frank Lickliter II
Jonathan Kaye
Len Mattiace
Keith Clearwater
Gabriel Hjertstedt
Ted Purdy
Eric Axley
Veteran member
Omar Uresti