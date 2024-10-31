PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: World Wide Technology Championship

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the World Wide Technology Championship, where the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante plays host for the second time. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Nico Echavarria
    Austin Eckroat
    Harris English
    Lucas Glover
    Harry Hall
    Nick Hardy
    Tom Hoge
    Patton Kizzire
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Trey Mullinax
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    J.J. Spaun
    Adam Svensson
    Erik van Rooyen
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Camilo Villegas

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman

    Sponsor exemptions (DPWT, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category)
    Billy Andrade
    Ryan Palmer

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Luke Donald
    Harry Higgs

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Austin Hitt
    Scott Piercy
    Neal Shipley
    Andrew Walker

    Designated sponsor exemption
    Isidro Benitez
    Santiago de la Fuente
    Emilio Gonzalez
    Omar Morales

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Mark Geddes

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Adam Schenk
    Cameron Young

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Danny Willett
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Vince Whaley
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Richard Hoey
    Max Greyserman
    Alejandro Tosti

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour, and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Chandler Phillips
    Patrick Fishburn
    David Skinns
    Pierceson Coody
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Hayden Springer
    Trace Crowe
    Rafael Campos
    Joe Highsmith
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Ryan McCormick
    Roger Sloan
    Paul Barjon
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Norman Xiong
    William Furr
    Blaine Hale Jr.
    Raul Pereda
    Josh Teater
    Tim Wilkinson

    Reshuffle within categories 37-44
    Kevin Tway
    Henrik Norlander
    Erik Barnes
    Wesley Bryan
    Martin Trainer
    Kevin Chappell
    Austin Smotherman
    Lanto Griffin
    Kelly Kraft
    S.Y. Noh
    Austin Cook
    Sean O'Hair
    Cody Gribble
    Bill Haas
    James Hahn
    Nick Watney
    MJ Daffue
    Richy Werenski
    William McGirt
    Russell Knox
    Zecheng Dou
    Tommy Gainey
    Sung Kang
    Robert Streb
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Jonathan Byrd
    Jim Herman
    Jimmy Walker
    Paul Haley II
    David Hearn
    Ryan Armour
    Brian Stuard
    Chris Stroud

    Beyond 150 on Prior Season's FEC Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
    Jason Dufner
    Fabián Gómez
    Andrew Landry
    Ricky Barnes
    Ted Potter Jr.
    Scott Brown
    D.J. Trahan
    D.A. Points
    Ben Crane
    Derek Ernst
    Derek Lamely
    Robert Garrigus
    Kevin Stadler
    George McNeill
    Bo Van Pelt
    Jeff Overton
    Richard S. Johnson

    Past champion
    Chad Campbell
    Johnson Wagner
    Olin Browne
    Frank Lickliter II
    Jonathan Kaye
    Len Mattiace
    Keith Clearwater
    Gabriel Hjertstedt
    Ted Purdy
    Eric Axley

    Veteran member
    Omar Uresti