World Wide Technology Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events heads to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship. Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs as the FedExCup Fall winds down, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events. The Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante will play host for the second time.
After Thursday in Mexico, Tom Whitney, Kevin Streelman and Rico Hoey shared the lead as the first round was suspended for darkness. Defending champion Erik van Rooyen was a stroke back at 68 with Taylor Montgomery, Max Greyserman, Nate Lashley, Austin Eckroat, Kelly Kraft and Ryan McCormick.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Friday-Sunday: 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: Noon-5 p.m.