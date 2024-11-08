Beau Hossler unknowingly makes 179-yard ace at World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Cameron Morfit @CMorfitPGATOUR
Beau Hossler aced the 179-yard 11th hole in Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship, the second hole-in-one of his PGA TOUR career.
He used an 8-iron.
The shot came with Hossler already enjoying a stirring second-round comeback. The former University of Texas star, who shot an opening 76 in stiff winds at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, was 5-under on the day when he made his ace.
The ace was unbeknownst to Hossler, his caddie and playing partners, as they were overheard asking: "Did it go in?" with a reply of "No, I don't think so."
It’s been a stellar fall so far for Hossler, 29. He finished second in a playoff to Kevin Yu at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and was T11 at the inaugural Black Desert Championship. He’s up to 66th in the FedExCup Fall, just outside the magic number to get into two early Signature Events next year.
Nos. 51-60 at the conclusion of The RSM Classic, the last event of the FedExCup Fall, on Nov. 24 will get into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Next 10.
"It's cool," Hossler said after signing for a second-round 63 to easily make the cut at 5-under par total. "I mean, you're kind of just grinding trying to make the cut. I played so poorly yesterday that I was trying not to get too high or too low and just kind of grind it out. Even this golf course with not too much wind can be pretty tricky and weird stuff can happen. I was more excited about the 2-under par on the hole than necessarily making an ace."
Cameron Morfit is a Staff Writer for the PGA TOUR. He has covered rodeo, arm-wrestling, and snowmobile hill climb in addition to a lot of golf. Follow Cameron Morfit on Twitter.