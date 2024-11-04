Power Rankings: World Wide Technology Championship

If those components of El Cardonal remind you of Black Desert Resort Golf Course, host of the inaugural Black Desert Championship four weeks ago, you deserve a FedExCup point. With expansive landing areas and welcoming targets, the 92 (as of Sunday) in this field of 120 who navigated golf’s version of “The Floor Is Lava!” understand the assignment. They can move it off the tees on the 7,452-yard layout overlooking the Pacific Ocean and play aggressively with every club in the bag. Paspalum grass covers the course and greens are dialed back to 11 feet on the Stimpmeter this year. That’s a reduction of 6 inches compared to last year’s plan and respectful of the winds that can blow in these exposed parts.