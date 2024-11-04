Monday qualifiers: World Wide Technology Championship
The World Wide Technology Championship is contested at El Cardonal at Diamante, a Tiger Woods design. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues at this week's World Wide Technology Championship, contested for the second year at El Cardonal at Diamante, the first Tiger Woods design to host a PGA TOUR event.
The field's final four spots will be determined via Monday's open qualifier, played at Palmilla Golf Club in Los Cabos, Mexico. Any ties will be settled via a sudden-death playoff.
Notables in the Monday qualifier field include Michael Block and his son Dylan, past PGA TOUR winners D.J. Trahan and Bo Van Pelt, and incoming 2025 PGA TOUR member Ryan Gerard.
Click here for all tee times and scores from the World Wide Technology Championship's Monday qualifier.
This file will be updated later with more information on the four qualifiers.