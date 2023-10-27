Five things to know: El Cardonal at Diamante

The course begins and ends on easy, downhill par-5s that will see plenty of birdies and eagles. In between is where the stutter-step, shifting rhythm of the routing takes hold. The short, drivable par-4 third hole is on level ground at the lowest part of the golf course. It transitions to the first of the uphill holes, the 483-yard, par-4 fourth that goes up 30 feet from tee to green. The 601-yard, par-5 sixth ascends 70 feet to the green. The course turns back down the slope at the 489-yard, par-4 seventh. That hole dives 60 feet from tee to green. The stretch from the 10th to the 14th involves up-and-down switchbacks on every hole, as well.