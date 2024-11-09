Emotions run high as Justin Lower, others eye maiden TOUR win at World Wide Technology Championship

That’s when the emotions started to kick in for Lower, who, with a laugh, said he would “stop doing this” (‘this,’ meaning, get emotional) in interviews. Lower had three top-10s in the whole of 2022-23, and just two in 2021-22. He’s been up and he’s been down. The work has been there, and the numbers reflect it – he’s up to No. 77 in Strokes Gained: Total this season from 107th last season, for example – but to tilt a trophy and to just have the opportunity to say, “I did it,” means so very much.