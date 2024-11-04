The First Look: World Wide Technology Championship

FIELD NOTES: Cameron Young is back in action for the first time since the BMW Championship. Young, who recorded six top-10 finishes this season, was as steady as they come – he’s missed just one cut over the last 11 months. Young finished 54th at El Cardonal last year but had a tidy first-round 65 and closing-round 64 … Van Rooyen is looking to become the event’s first back-to-back winner since Viktor Hovland in 2020-21. Another big week for van Rooyen could pay some serious dividends as he currently sits No. 67 in the FedExCup Fall … Nico Echavarria is set to return to action after capturing the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP two weeks ago in Japan … After finishing runner-up a year ago (before going on to win his first TOUR title in nine years at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship), Camilo Villegas is back in Mexico. Villegas has missed 12 of his last 14 cuts and is hoping for a spark this week – just like a year ago … This is a big week for players hanging around the No. 125 mark in the FedExCup Fall standings, with just three weeks remaining to secure a TOUR card for next season. Joel Dahmen, at No. 124, is teeing it up this week hoping to stay inside the full-status threshold. He’s just one point ahead of Matt Wallace (not in the field) at No. 125 and three points ahead of Joe Highsmith (in the field) at No. 126 … After finishing inside the top 10 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Rico Hoey, Alejandro Tosti and Max Greyserman all earned spots in the field. Greyserman is on a heater of late, having finished runner-up in three of his last five starts on TOUR.