5H AGO

How to watch: Presidents Cup

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Charged 12-man rosters under International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk head to The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where the International Team looks to capture its first Presidents Cup since 1998 and second overall.

    An influx of young talent and a Canadian contingent join Weir, along with Tom Kim, who looks to repeat his breakthrough performance from the 2022 Presidents Cup that launched the young Korean into stardom. The U.S. Team is lead by world Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, respectively, as the Americans look to rebound from a resounding loss in last year's Ryder Cup.

    Check out full coverage details and TV times for Royal Montreal below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
    • Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday: 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sport App), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    Watch: Road to the Presidents Cup: Episode 4 - Sunday, Sept. 22, at noon

    An inside look at the U.S. Team looking to reclaim the Presidents Cup and continue its dominance in the event. Take a deep dive into Captain Jim Furyk’s 12-man roster who are hungry to compete, and how losing isn’t an option to avoid being the team that ends a historic winning streak.

