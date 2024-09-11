Brandt Snedeker named U.S. Team captain’s assistant for 2024 Presidents Cup
Snedeker to join Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner in Montreal
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
MONTREAL – U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk announced Brandt Snedeker as his fourth captain’s assistant for the 2024 Presidents Cup. Snedeker, who was honored with the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company for 2024, will join fellow assistants Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner when the Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 24-29. Keegan Bradley, who was previously named as a captain’s assistant in August, was one of Furyk’s six captain’s picks to round out his 12-player U.S. Team.
Snedeker, 43, represented the U.S. Team in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, compiling a 2-3-0 record. The Tennessee native also played for the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups, where he amassed a 4-2-0 record. Snedeker, who will be a first-time captain’s assistant in the Presidents Cup, was named as one of Bradley’s vice captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
“I enjoyed competing together with Brandt at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah,” said Furyk. "He is a fierce competitor, great teammate and one of the most respected players on the PGA TOUR. He will provide a steady voice in the team room, and I will rely on him for insight and advice as we lead our 12 players into Montreal at the end of the month.
Snedeker owns nine career wins on the PGA TOUR, including the 2012 TOUR Championship, where he also won the FedExCup. The former Vanderbilt University standout is one of just 13 players in PGA TOUR history to card a sub-60 round, doing so at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, where a first-round 59 helped him collect his ninth title.
“I was honored to get the call from Jim and thrilled to accept this role as one of his captain’s assistants for the Presidents Cup,” said Snedeker. “He’s someone I’ve looked up to throughout my career and I know will be a strong leader for the U.S. Team at Royal Montreal. My goal is to add a trusted voice to our players throughout the week and do everything I can to help us pull out the win.”