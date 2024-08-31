Draws and Fades: Shop around for Sunday Scottie Scheffler-free options at East Lake
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Scottie Scheffler may have given up a six-shot lead at East Lake two years ago to Rory McIlroy but I can’t see that history repeating.
Honestly, it’s time to give up on the outright market that includes the FedExCup Starting Strokes and instead look elsewhere.
There is still the low 72-hole score market without starting strokes applied and or finishing positions.
Here are updated odds to win the TOUR Championship without the FedExCup Starting Strokes applied (via BetMGM)
- -120: Collin Morikawa (-17)
- +105: Scottie Scheffler (-16)
- +1000: Sahith Theegala (-14)
- +3300: Adam Scott (-12)
- +5000: Wyndham Clark (-11)
- +12500: Sam Burns (-10)
- +15000: Shane Lowry (-10)
Draws
Sahith Theegala +1000 Winner without bonus strokes
Considering Theegala should probably be two shots closer to the top if not for a tough two-shot penalty he called on himself for moving a few specks of sand in a bunker this might be an opportunity bet. While he has to make up three shots on Morikawa and two on a pretty dominant Scheffler the fact is he can play with his foot down to the end whereas there might come a time tomorrow where Scheffler is so far ahead in the FedExCup race he starts playing more conservative golf. There could also come a time where Morikawa finally loses hope of catching Scheffler, and an emotional letdown ensues. It’s not a great bet … but the narrative is there if you like the kid and think good karma is coming. Theegala ranks inside the top six this week in Strokes Gained: Approach, Around-the-Green and Putting.
Sam Burns +135 for Top five including ties via DraftKings
I can almost copy and paste this from last night. I advocated this same bet at the same price through 36 holes and earlier today was cursing Burns after he was 2-over early in his round. But five birdies in his last seven holes Saturday resurrected this option. He is in the seventh spot on the leaderboard, one spot out of cashing this bet. He’s first in SG: Approach this week and finally found his putting stroke on the back nine in the third round. If “Bermuda Burns” comes out to play on Sunday he can make the jump into the top five.
Fade
The last Draws and Fades of the season is staying positive only. You shouldn’t bet -1600 odds in golf but I’m not going to say stay away from being negative on Scheffler. He’s on his way to what he deserves … to be crowned the best of the best this season.
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet