Draws and Fades: Shop around for Sunday Scottie Scheffler-free options at East Lake

Considering Theegala should probably be two shots closer to the top if not for a tough two-shot penalty he called on himself for moving a few specks of sand in a bunker this might be an opportunity bet. While he has to make up three shots on Morikawa and two on a pretty dominant Scheffler the fact is he can play with his foot down to the end whereas there might come a time tomorrow where Scheffler is so far ahead in the FedExCup race he starts playing more conservative golf. There could also come a time where Morikawa finally loses hope of catching Scheffler, and an emotional letdown ensues. It’s not a great bet … but the narrative is there if you like the kid and think good karma is coming. Theegala ranks inside the top six this week in Strokes Gained: Approach, Around-the-Green and Putting.