Sahith Theegala calls two-shot penalty on himself at TOUR Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ATLANTA – Bobby Jones once famously said, “You may as well praise a man for not robbing a bank,” after he was commended for calling a penalty for himself.
At the course where Jones grew up, Sahith Theegala exhibited similar sportsmanship on Saturday. Theegala called a two-stroke penalty on the third hole of the TOUR Championship’s third round, resulting in a double-bogey.
“He feels he touched the sand on his last hole when he was taking his backswing,” said Mark Dusbabek, the PGA TOUR’s Senior Director, Lead TV Rules and Video Analyst. “It is a penalty if you touch the sand while your ball is in the bunker. He feels that he did, so it’s going to be a two-shot penalty on him.”
Theegala’s infraction came after he drove into a fairway bunker on the short par-4 third. He was playing in the day’s second-to-last group and had just made birdie on the par-3 second hole to reach 12-under par and pull within eight of leader Scottie Scheffler.