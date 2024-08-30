Draws and Fades: Avoid leader Scottie Scheffler in live betting options

At 11-under Burns currently sits in seventh spot on the leaderboard, one spot out of cashing this bet. While I have concerns about whether my Australian mate Adam Scott can maintain his great putting so far over the weekend, I expect Burns to lift his efforts on the greens. While Burns is inside the top 10 of SG: Off-the-Tee, Approach and Around-the-Green he’s a distant 26th in the 30-man field in Putting. This is his usual strength. I’m hoping the learning curve of the opening two rounds kicks in and he makes a move up the boards. He finished inside the top five in the first two Playoffs events, as well.