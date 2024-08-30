Can anyone catch Scottie Scheffler at TOUR Championship?

It’s the question most have been forced to ponder all season as Scheffler has written his name at the top of the leaderboard with permanent ink. The Texan separated himself from the rest of pro golf, rattling off seven wins, including the Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Olympics, surpassing even the loftiest expectations set at the start of the season. But if the goal was to hand-select a group of ideal chasers, this week’s leaderboard passes with flying colors.