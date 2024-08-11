Wyndham Championship, Rounds 3, 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

After significant weather delays due to Tropical Storm Debby, the third round of the Wyndham Championship will kick off Saturday from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The second round of the Wyndham Championship was suspended due to darkness at 8:20 p.m. ET on Saturday and and resumed at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. The Wyndham marks the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season and the last chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.