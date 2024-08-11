Wyndham Championship, Rounds 3, 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
After significant weather delays due to Tropical Storm Debby, the third round of the Wyndham Championship will kick off Saturday from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The second round of the Wyndham Championship was suspended due to darkness at 8:20 p.m. ET on Saturday and and resumed at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. The Wyndham marks the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season and the last chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.
Matt Kuchar made three consecutive birdies to take a one-stroke lead after Round 2 concluded at the Wyndham Championship. The only player to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in each season since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007, Kuchar needs to win to have a chance to qualify this year. Those within one of Kuchar include Cameron Young, Max Greyserman and Chad Ramey.
Third-round tee times for the Wyndham Championship will run between 7:50-9:40 a.m. ET in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10. Players will not be regrouped between the third and final rounds.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.- TBD p.m.
|Featured Group: 1- TBD p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.- TBD p.m.
|Featured Group: 1- TBD p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.- TBD p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1- TBD p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.- TBD p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1- TBD p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Check back here for Featured and Marquee Groups for the thirdand fourth rounds.
Featured holes: Nos. 3 (par-3), 12 (par-3), 15 (par-5), 16 (par-3)