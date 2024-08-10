Defending champion Lucas Glover makes sixth career ace at Wyndham Championship
Lucas Glover has found magic at the Wyndham Championship before.
Last year, Glover entered the Wyndham at 112th in the FedExCup and his victory moved him to No. 49. He went on to capture the FedEx St. Jude Championship the following week in Memphis to solidify his spot in the final two events of the FedExCup Playoffs.
On Saturday during the second round of the Wyndham Championship, Glover found it again. He carded the first hole-in-one of the tournament at the par-3 12th hole. Glover drew in a shot from 189 yards that took two hops and dropped in. It's his sixth career ace on the PGA TOUR.
After significant weather delays due to Tropical Storm Debby, Glover started his Wyndham Championship defense on Friday with a lackluster even-par 70. He opened his second round on Saturday with bogey on No. 10, then added a par at the 11th hole before his ace.
Glover's season could benefit from another run. With six missed cuts in 14 starts and no top-20 finishes, Glover, who is No. 75 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, will likely need a solo-24th finish or better to have a chance to move into the top 70 bubble that will advance to the Playoffs. This could be the catalyst he needs.
With six aces, Glover is one shy of the record for most hole-in-ones on TOUR since 2004. The record of seven is currently held by Robert Allenby, Scott Brown and Greg Chalmers.