Luke Clanton contending on 39-hole Sunday at Wyndham ahead of Monday's U.S. Amateur
2 Min Read
Rising Florida State junior fires third-round 62 after making cut by one stroke earlier in day
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Luke Clanton has a 2:09 p.m. tee time on Monday at the U.S. Amateur in Minnesota.
In the meantime, the rising Florida State junior is contending for the Wyndham Championship title on a marathon Sunday where he will play 39 holes.
Clanton can’t earn money or FedExCup points this week, and he thereby cannot qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Perhaps a free-wheeling perspective is aiding one of the game’s rising young talents. Clanton carded a third-round 62 on Sunday morning at Sedgefield Country Club, moving into contention on a marathon Sunday; he had 35 minutes between completing Round 3 (with a birdie at the par-4 ninth) and beginning Round 4.
Luke Clanton sinks 31-footer for birdie at Wyndham
Clanton stood 13 under through three rounds, trailing Matt Kuchar by one stroke as the leader Kuchar had six holes remaining in his third round.
It's Clanton’s third TOUR round of 63 or better since the John Deere Classic (he fired two 62s that week), marking the most on TOUR in that span. He has made five cuts in six TOUR starts this summer, including a T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and a runner-up at the John Deere Classic, raising tantalizing possibilities about what he could achieve once he turns pro (he has remained steadfast in his desire to return to Florida State to help the Seminoles chase a title).
Clanton’s spot inside the cut line was no sure thing on Sunday morning either. The South Florida native had three holes left in Round 2 as darkness halted play Saturday evening, and he stood squarely on the cut line at 4 under. He admittedly, had difficulty sleeping, but he handled the nerves admirably with a par-par-birdie to finish one stroke inside the number.
Per the split-tee start for Rounds 3 and 4, with no re-grouping, Clanton will begin the final round on No. 10 tee, as he did for the third round. He opened Round 3 in par-birdie-birdie, then holed out from 129 yards for eagle at the par-4 13th. He bounced back from a bogey at No. 14 with another eagle at the par-5 15th, lacing a 239-yard second shot to 6 feet, and he rebounded from a bogey at No. 18 with a bogey-free 31 on his second nine. Clanton looks to make history and become the first since Derek Lamely (2010 Puerto Rico Open) to win a tournament after starting the final round on No. 10 tee.
Luke Clanton ends third round with birdie at Wyndham
With the made cut at the Wyndham, Clanton has now accrued 12 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points (he would earn another point with a top-10 finish). Collegiate players who accrue 20 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points can take up PGA TOUR membership at the conclusion of the next academic year.
Clanton is a special talent, and he could be amidst something special on a marathon Sunday at Sedgefield. In the event of a Monday playoff, his late first-round tee time at the U.S. Amateur will come in handy as well.
