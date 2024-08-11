Luke Clanton contending on 39-hole Sunday at Wyndham ahead of Monday's U.S. Amateur

Per the split-tee start for Rounds 3 and 4, with no re-grouping, Clanton will begin the final round on No. 10 tee, as he did for the third round. He opened Round 3 in par-birdie-birdie, then holed out from 129 yards for eagle at the par-4 13th. He bounced back from a bogey at No. 14 with another eagle at the par-5 15th, lacing a 239-yard second shot to 6 feet, and he rebounded from a bogey at No. 18 with a bogey-free 31 on his second nine. Clanton looks to make history and become the first since Derek Lamely (2010 Puerto Rico Open) to win a tournament after starting the final round on No. 10 tee.