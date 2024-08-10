FedExCup update: Keith Mitchell, Davis Riley eye last-minute push to Playoffs

Reigning Charles Schwab Challenge winner Davis Riley applied a similar mindset in Saturday’s second round, carding a 4-under 66 to move to 5 under and keep his Playoffs hopes alive. Riley entered the week at No. 71 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, just three points behind No. 70 Victor Perez but knowing he needed to make the cut – and likely more – to qualify for Memphis. Riley was 2 under for the tournament with seven holes to play Friday, needing to make something happen (the cut will settle at either 3 under or 4 under), and he delivered under pressure with three birdies in the next six holes and an 8-footer for par on his final hole.