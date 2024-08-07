Stakes brutally, compellingly clear in survive-and-advance golf

Like last year, only the top 70 in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham, the 36th and last tournament of the Regular Season, will make it to the Playoffs. Only the top 50 after next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis will advance to the BMW Championship at Castle Pines outside Denver. (Those 50 will get into the Signature Events, with their elevated points and money, in 2025.) And only the top 30 from the BMW will play for the FedExCup itself at the TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.