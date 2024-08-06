PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The opening round of the Wyndham Championship kicks off Thursday from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wyndham marks the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, and players on or around the FedExCup bubble, including defending champion Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth and 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Davis Riley, the last chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudioRadio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon–6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Check back here for Featured and Marquee Groups for the first two rounds.

