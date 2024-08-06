5H AGO
Wyndham Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The opening round of the Wyndham Championship kicks off Thursday from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wyndham marks the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, and players on or around the FedExCup bubble, including defending champion Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth and 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Davis Riley, the last chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon–6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Check back here for Featured and Marquee Groups for the first two rounds.