Wyndham Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The opening round of the Wyndham Championship kicks off Thursday from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wyndham marks the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, and players on or around the FedExCup bubble, including defending champion Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth and 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Davis Riley, the last chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.