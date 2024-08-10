Joe Highsmith makes his third ace of TOUR season at Wyndham Championship, most on record
Cards hole-in-one at par-3 12th in second round of Wyndham Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ain’t no mountain high enough for PGA TOUR rookie Joe Highsmith, who inscribed his name in the TOUR record book Saturday in the Wyndham Championship’s second round.
Highsmith became the first player on record to make three aces in a PGA TOUR season since 1983, making a hole-in-one at the 189-yard, par-3 12th hole at Sedgefield Country Club. Highsmith’s ball landed roughly 25 feet past the hole, caught a ridge and trickled back gently into the cup.
Highsmith, 24, previously carded aces at this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic (fifth hole, second round at Detroit Golf Club) and The American Express (13th hole, second round at PGA West’s Stadium Course).
Highsmith’s ace was the second of the day at No. 12, as defending champion Lucas Glover aced the hole in the morning wave; it was Glover’s sixth career ace on TOUR.
Highsmith, a Pepperdine alum who earned his card through the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, entered the week at No. 156 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, needing a win for a chance to qualify for the Playoffs. He’ll have ample ground to make up across the final two rounds, but the bucket hat-sporting Washingtonian just might have a flair for the dramatic. At the very least, he’s now the answer to a zany trivia question.
