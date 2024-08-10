Joe Highsmith makes his third ace of TOUR season at Wyndham Championship, most on record

Highsmith, a Pepperdine alum who earned his card through the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, entered the week at No. 156 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, needing a win for a chance to qualify for the Playoffs. He’ll have ample ground to make up across the final two rounds, but the bucket hat-sporting Washingtonian just might have a flair for the dramatic. At the very least, he’s now the answer to a zany trivia question.