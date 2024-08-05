Wyndham Championship weather: Tropical Storm Debby bringing rain for FedExCup Regular Season finale
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Regular Season is set to wrap up this week at the Wyndham Championship, with FedExCup points at an absolute premium ahead of the Playoffs. The Wyndham Championship provides the final opportunity for players looking to make it into that top 70 threshold and punch their ticket to the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, but weather could play a factor.
The effects of Tropical Storm Debby could make their way up the East Coast towards Greensboro, North Carolina, and Sedgefield Country Club this week, bringing rain and winds as the tournament tees off Thursday.
Currently, Debby is expected to move into northern Florida Monday and move along the East Coast Tuesday, moving inland through mid-week. Eventually, it is expected to move across North Carolina late this week bringing heavier rain and thunderstorms.
Check back here for updates throughout the week.