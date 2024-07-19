PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
The British Open Championship, Round 3: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third round of The Open Championship at Royal Troon continues Saturday, where the world's top players will compete for the year's final major championship title.

    Shane Lowry, one back after the opening round, took the lead heading into the weekend with a 2-under 69 in conditions that only worsened as the day continued. Lowry sits at 7-under while Justin Rose and Dan Brown, who both had to go through Final Qualifying, are tied for second at 5-under. World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is tied for fourth.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.

    • Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m.-conclusion of play

    Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.

    Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

