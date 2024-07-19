Round 2 review: Everything you need to know about Friday at The 152nd Open Championship

Conditions are expected to be quite similar to Thursday. Rain is forecast for the morning, though it’s expected to remain light. It will dry out and continue to get brighter throughout the day. It will also get windier. The early wave will start in benign conditions, with winds out of the SE/SSE at about 3-6 mph with gusts around 10 mph. By late morning, the winds will sustain around 15-18 mph, with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Those conditions are forecasted to remain through the late afternoon.