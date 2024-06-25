Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR returns to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, teeing off Thursday from historic Detroit Golf Club. Rickie Fowler returns to the site where he ended his four-year winless streak last year in a stunning playoff victory. Plenty of top-tier talent makes the trip to Detroit, including Tom Kim, fresh off a playoff loss at the Travelers Championship. Kim is joined by Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee, Will Zalatoris and the newest Mr. 59 Cameron Young.