Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR returns to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, teeing off Thursday from historic Detroit Golf Club. Rickie Fowler returns to the site where he ended his four-year winless streak last year in a stunning playoff victory. Plenty of top-tier talent makes the trip to Detroit, including Tom Kim, fresh off a playoff loss at the Travelers Championship. Kim is joined by Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee, Will Zalatoris and the newest Mr. 59 Cameron Young.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 3.-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Spanish-language main feed: Primary tournament coverage presented in Spanish featuring the best action from across the course
- Spanish-language featured group: PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups presented in Spanish
Featured groups
Thursday
Marquee Group
- 7:40 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young (10th tee)
Featured Groups
- 7:18 a.m.: Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Brendon Todd (10th tee)
- 7:29 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Chris Kirk, Erik van Rooyen (10th tee)
Featured Hole
- No. 15 (par 3)
Friday
Marquee Group
- 7:40 a.m: Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis (10th tee)
Featured Groups
- 7:18 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee (10th tee)
- 7:40 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar (10th tee)
Featured Hole
- No. 15 (par 3)
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.