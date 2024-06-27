1H AGO
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times


The PGA TOUR continues Friday in Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, played at historic Detroit Golf Club.
Akshay Bhatia took the first-round lead with an 8-under 64. Taylor Montgomery, who is returning from a shoulder injury, and Michael Kim are tied for second at 7-under. Defending Rickie Fowler is among five players at 6-under, including Will Zalatoris.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Spanish-language main feed: Primary tournament coverage presented in Spanish featuring the best action from across the course
- Spanish-language featured group: PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups presented in Spanish
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 7:40 a.m: Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis (10th tee)
Featured groups
- 7:18 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee (10th tee)
- 7:40 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar (10th tee)
Featured hole
- No. 17 (par 5)
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.