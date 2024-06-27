PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR continues Friday in Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, played at historic Detroit Golf Club.

    Akshay Bhatia took the first-round lead with an 8-under 64. Taylor Montgomery, who is returning from a shoulder injury, and Michael Kim are tied for second at 7-under. Defending Rickie Fowler is among five players at 6-under, including Will Zalatoris.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Friday Saturday Sunday
    Stream 1 Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured groups: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Spanish-language main feed: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Spanish-language main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.Spanish-language main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Spanish-language featured group: 3-6 p.m. Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m. Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Spanish-language main feed: Primary tournament coverage presented in Spanish featuring the best action from across the course
    • Spanish-language featured group: PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups presented in Spanish

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:40 a.m: Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis (10th tee)

    Featured groups

    • 7:18 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee (10th tee)
    • 7:40 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar (10th tee)

    Featured hole

    • No. 17 (par 5)

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Must reads

    Taylor Montgomery shoots unexpected 65, details emotional shoulder injury recovery in Detroit

    Akshay Bhatia shoots 64 in Detroit to take first-round lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Miles Russell, 15, shoots 2-over 74 in PGA TOUR debut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Nate Lashley cards 217-yard hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic

    The First Look: Rickie Fowler aims to repeat at Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Five Things to Know: Detroit Golf Club

    Eight-hole playoff finalizes Monday qualifiers for Rocket Mortgage

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.