The First Look: Rickie Fowler aims to repeat at Rocket Mortgage Classic

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Next-generation stars in the field include Miles Russell, 15, the youngest golfer to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. He’s making his PGA TOUR debut. Russell won both the Junior PGA Championship and the Junior PLAYERS Championship last year and was the youngest player to ever be named the American Junior Golf Association’s Player of the Year. (Tiger Woods is the only other player to win the award before turning 16.) Russell made the cut at this season’s LECOM Suncoast Classic before finishing tied for 20th… Auburn star Jackson Koivun just became the first player ever to sweep college golf’s three national player of the year awards – the Haskins, the Hogan and the Nicklaus – and the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman award in the same season. He finished runner-up at the NCAA Championship and made his first PGA TOUR start at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He has 16 PGA TOUR University accelerated points (20 gets a PGA TOUR card) and is second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking… Neal Shipley will make his non-major PGA TOUR debut. He is just the sixth player to win low amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open and made his pro debut on PGA TOUR Americas last week, tying for ninth at The Beachlands Victoria Open… Luke Clanton, who narrowly lost to Shipley for low amateur at the U.S. Open, is also in the field in Detroit. Clanton is the world’s fifth-ranked amateur and authored the best season in Florida State history en route to helping the squad reach the NCAA Championship final. He won three straight tournaments, was a finalist for all the major awards and set the school’s single-season scoring record… Ben James, the fourth-ranked amateur in the world, was named NCAA Outstanding Freshman of the Year in 2023 after a five-win campaign at the University of Virginia… Willie Mack III shot rounds of 63-74 to capture the John Shippen Invitational and earn a spot in the field. This will be the second PGA TOUR event this season for Mack (U.S. Open) and his ninth PGA TOUR start. The John Shippen Invitational is a two-day, 36-hole qualifier featuring the nation’s top Black professional and amateur golfers… Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker also received sponsor invites.