Nate Lashley cards 217-yard hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Nate Lashley isn't new to the magic of Detroit Golf Club. He went on to capture his first PGA TOUR victory at the inaugural 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic after entering as the last man in the field and sitting at 323rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, a feat that jump-started his career and continues to be his lone win on TOUR.
Currently sitting at 92nd in the FedExCup and 123rd in the OWGR, Lashley is continuing to make history in Detroit, and this time it only took him two holes to do so.
Part of the sixth group to go off in the morning alongside Kevin Tway and Jason Dufner at 7:07 a.m. ET, Lashley's tee shot on the 217-yard par-3 11th, his second hole of the day, barely missed the greenside bunker before rolling all the way into the hole for an ace.
Nate Lashley makes a hole-in-one with lucky bounce at Rocket Mortgage
It's early in the morning, but Lashley's electrifying start suggests the potential for another memorable chapter in his career at Detroit.