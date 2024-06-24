Power Rankings: Rocket Mortgage Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The conclusion of the Travelers Championship signified not only the end of the Signature Events but also a cadence of those weaved into two majors and other formats across the last two months. While all of it was consequential and historic, the most impactful segment of the season for many is about to begin.
Starting with this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, PGA TOUR membership is promised six opportunities of Full-Field competition in seven weeks. The stretch will include consecutive weeks with Additional Events in July and a week off for the Olympics. Then, once the winner of the Wyndham Championship is crowned on Aug. 11, the field of 70 will be set for the FedExCup Playoffs.
Detroit Golf Club hosts for the sixth time. For details on the scorer’s paradise and other intel concerning the tournament, continue reading beneath the ranking of those projected to contend.
No excuses. Professional athletes aren’t prone to them, anyway, but if any in the field of 156 at Detroit Golf Club can’t find his game there, he won’t find it anywhere.
For one, the stock par 72 remains unchanged. It tips at 7,370 yards and surrendered a scoring average of 69.919 a year ago. That’s officially the lowest of the first five editions, but four of the five winners scored 23-under 265 or better, so the objective is obvious – go low or go home.
The routing is a composite of the North and South Courses, but the South is represented only by the par-4 third hole. As a whole, the course has proven to be one of the easiest from tee to green, and it has been comfortably inside the easier half in putts per greens hit. So, the formula is not dissimilar to last week’s shootout at TPC River Highlands. Hit greens and sink putts.
The setup is pretty much the same as it was at TPC River Highlands as well. Greens blanketed with Poa annua are smaller in size at 5,150 square feet and governed to touch 12-1/2 feet on the Stimpmeter. The lushest of the rough is four inches, but even guys who are in it more often than others might feel a reprieve given how the track caters to improved accuracy.
Primarily calm and comfortable weather is on tap for the first full week of summer in Motown. The outlier is scheduled for Saturday’s third round for which rain, storms and a spike in temperature (into the mid-80s) are forecast. Otherwise, comfortable air will be accompanied by gentle breezes.
