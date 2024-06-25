Miles Russell’s rocket-like trajectory leads to PGA TOUR debut at 15

Catching others by surprise has become a theme with Russell. He has seemingly skipped years and steps with every passing accomplishment. He broke par for the first time at age 6, and finished second in the Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National Golf Club when he was 9. He played from the tips before he was a teenager and made his high school golf team in sixth grade. He won both the Junior PGA Championship and Junior PLAYERS at 14, then won the AJGA’s Player of the Year Award a day after turning 15, supplanting Tiger Woods as the youngest to win AJGA Player of the Year.