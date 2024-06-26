Rickie Fowler hopes for turnaround in Rocket Mortgage Classic return

“You're seeing it throughout the bag where things haven't been as good,” Fowler said Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, where his sixth PGA TOUR victory last summer was his first in four and a half years. “I think a big part of freeing myself up and allowing myself to play better golf starts on the greens and helps when I'm making putts, which last week started to see that. Not that ball-striking was good by any means, but I feel like when I'm putting at least up to my standards or at least average, it kind of frees up the rest of the game.”