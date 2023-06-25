Five things to know: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club’s original starting hole, as designed by Donald Ross in 1916, provides players an opportunity to get off to a fast start. Players that manage to avoid the two bunkers that guard the left-side of the fairway on their tee shots will be left with a wedge into the green. The oak located to the right side of the tee box was bent by Native Americans to mark the trail they used when traveling from Detroit-to-Saginaw. At the base of the oak sits a bronze tablet memorializing this part of Detroit Golf Club’s celebrated history.