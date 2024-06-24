Monday qualifiers: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Five years ago, Doc Redman finished runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a Monday qualifier, earning Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR. The Clemson alum was competing on PGA TOUR Canada at the time, and he parlayed a qualifying 62 at The Orchards into a four-year stint as a TOUR member. Now 26, Redman is back on the Korn Ferry Tour, but his story serves as a long-lasting reminder of the power of a Monday qualifier.