Monday qualifiers: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic's final four spots will be determined via Monday's open qualifier, contested at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington, Michigan.

    The 18-hole open qualifier offers four spots at the Rocket Mortgage, contested at Detroit Golf Club. In the event of a tie for qualifying positions, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff immediately following play.

    Five years ago, Doc Redman finished runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a Monday qualifier, earning Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR. The Clemson alum was competing on PGA TOUR Canada at the time, and he parlayed a qualifying 62 at The Orchards into a four-year stint as a TOUR member. Now 26, Redman is back on the Korn Ferry Tour, but his story serves as a long-lasting reminder of the power of a Monday qualifier.

    Click here to see all scores from Monday's qualifier.

    Past TOUR winners in Monday's qualifier field include Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Robert Garrigus and Adam Long. They'll battle against dreamers like Mark Baldwin, Mickey DeMorat and Jack Sparrow. It's the beauty of a Monday qualifier.

    Check back later for more information on the four Rocket Mortgage Classic qualifiers.

