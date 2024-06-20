PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Travelers Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Travelers Championship begins Friday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Due to inclement weather, Round 2 tee times were moved up one hour. This marks the final Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season.

    After a bogey-free 62 in Round 1, three-time TOUR winner Tom Kim leads at 8-under. A pack at 6-under, including Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris, trails Kim. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is three back after a 5-under 65.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Special programming alert: Tune in this weekend to two PGA TOUR Originals network specials:

    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: History Returns Home'
      • Tune in Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC, as the World Golf Hall of Fame celebrates and honors the legacies of those who have made golf great. In 1974, the first class of 13 members were inducted into the Hall of Fame at Pinehurst. Fifty years later, the World Golf Hall of Fame returns home with a new class of inductees: Padraig Harrington, Sandra Palmer, Johnny Farrell, the 13 LPGA Founders, Beverly Hanson and Tom Weiskopf.
    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: Travelers Championship'
      • Tune in Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, for this behind-the-scenes look at the action and stories of the PGA TOUR’s top players as they descend on TPC River Highlands. This special features interviews with golf’s biggest stars, highlights the impact of the tournament and its partners, and gives viewers unprecedented inside-the-ropes access to the TOUR’s final Signature Event of the season.

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Friday Saturday Sunday
    Stream 1 Main feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured holes: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Main feed

    • 9:20 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

    Marquee groups

    • 9:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
    • 9:40 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

    Featured groups

    • 8:15 a.m.: Tom Kim, Corey Conners
    • 9:50 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Must reads

    Travelers Championship weather forecast: Friday tee times moved up

    How missing cut at U.S. Open sparked Will Zalatoris’ 64 at Travelers

    Slumping Rickie Fowler starts strong with 64 at Travelers Championship

    Tom Kim shoots 62 for solo Travelers Championship lead; Scottie Scheffler trails by three

    Byeong Hun An withdraws midway through first round of Travelers Championship

    The Five: Stars who got their start at Travelers Championship

    Destined for greatness, Michael Thorbjornsen earns PGA TOUR card

    Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.