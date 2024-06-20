4H AGO
Travelers Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 2 of the Travelers Championship begins Friday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Due to inclement weather, Round 2 tee times were moved up one hour. This marks the final Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season.
After a bogey-free 62 in Round 1, three-time TOUR winner Tom Kim leads at 8-under. A pack at 6-under, including Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris, trails Kim. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is three back after a 5-under 65.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Main feed
- 9:20 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
Marquee groups
- 9:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:40 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon
Featured groups
- 8:15 a.m.: Tom Kim, Corey Conners
- 9:50 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.