Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship
The PGA TOUR heads to Connecticut for Travelers Championship, the season's final Signature Event. TPC River Highlands, a staple course on TOUR since 1984, is set to challenge a star-studded field that includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland and defending champion Keegan Bradley.
Travelers is one of five Signature Events that is a no-cut event and will allocate 18% of the purse to the winner.
Travelers features a $20 million total purse, including $3.6 million to the winner. Check out the purse breakdown below, and click here to see who is teeing it up in Cromwell, Conn.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18%
|$3,600,000.00
|$2,880,000.00
|$2,373,333.25
|$2,020,000.00
|$1,776,000.00
|$1,600,000.00
|$1,467,142.88
|$1,361,250.00
|$1,274,444.50
|$1,201,000.00
|2
|10.80%
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,493,333.38
|$1,320,000.00
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,111,666.62
|$1,041,428.56
|$983,750.00
|$934,444.44
|$891,000.00
|3
|6.80%
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,160,000.00
|$1,040,000.00
|$960,000.00
|$902,000.00
|$855,000.00
|$815,714.31
|$781,250.00
|$750,000.00
|$721,000.00
|4
|4.80%
|$960,000.00
|$880,000.00
|$826,666.69
|$787,500.00
|$754,000.00
|$725,000.00
|$698,571.44
|$673,750.00
|$650,000.00
|$627,000.00
|5
|4%
|$800,000.00
|$760,000.00
|$730,000.00
|$702,500.00
|$678,000.00
|$655,000.00
|$632,857.12
|$611,250.00
|$590,000.00
|$569,000.00
|6
|3.60%
|$720,000.00
|$695,000.00
|$670,000.00
|$647,500.00
|$626,000.00
|$605,000.00
|$584,285.69
|$563,750.00
|$543,333.31
|$525,000.00
|7
|3.35%
|$670,000.00
|$645,000.00
|$623,333.31
|$602,500.00
|$582,000.00
|$561,666.69
|$541,428.56
|$521,250.00
|$503,333.34
|$487,000.00
|8
|3.10%
|$620,000.00
|$600,000.00
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$466,666.66
|$452,000.00
|9
|2.90%
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$462,857.16
|$447,500.00
|$433,333.34
|$420,000.00
|10
|2.70%
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$443,333.34
|$428,571.44
|$415,000.00
|$402,222.22
|$390,000.00
|11
|2.50%
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$424,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$397,142.84
|$385,000.00
|$373,333.34
|$362,000.00
|12
|2.30%
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$420,000.00
|$405,000.00
|$392,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$368,571.44
|$357,500.00
|$346,666.66
|$336,050.00
|13
|2.10%
|$420,000.00
|$400,000.00
|$386,666.66
|$375,000.00
|$364,000.00
|$353,333.34
|$342,857.16
|$332,500.00
|$322,277.78
|$312,400.00
|14
|1.90%
|$380,000.00
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,062.50
|$300,444.44
|$291,150.00
|15
|1.80%
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,071.44
|$290,500.00
|$281,277.78
|$272,300.00
|16
|1.70%
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,083.34
|$280,571.44
|$271,437.50
|$262,555.56
|$253,850.00
|17
|1.60%
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,100.00
|$270,666.66
|$261,642.86
|$252,875.00
|$244,277.78
|$235,800.00
|18
|1.50%
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,125.00
|$260,800.00
|$251,916.67
|$243,285.72
|$234,812.50
|$226,444.44
|$219,100.00
|19
|1.40%
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,166.67
|$251,000.00
|$242,300.00
|$233,833.33
|$225,500.00
|$217,250.00
|$210,111.11
|$203,800.00
|20
|1.30%
|$260,000.00
|$250,250.00
|$241,333.33
|$232,875.00
|$224,600.00
|$216,416.67
|$208,285.72
|$201,375.00
|$195,333.33
|$189,900.00
|21
|1.20%
|$240,500.00
|$232,000.00
|$223,833.33
|$215,750.00
|$207,700.00
|$199,666.67
|$193,000.00
|$187,250.00
|$182,111.11
|$177,400.00
|22
|1.12%
|$223,500.00
|$215,500.00
|$207,500.00
|$199,500.00
|$191,500.00
|$185,083.33
|$179,642.86
|$174,812.50
|$170,388.89
|$166,250.00
|23
|1.04%
|$207,500.00
|$199,500.00
|$191,500.00
|$183,500.00
|$177,400.00
|$172,333.33
|$167,857.14
|$163,750.00
|$159,888.89
|$156,200.00
|24
|0.96%
|$191,500.00
|$183,500.00
|$175,500.00
|$169,875.00
|$165,300.00
|$161,250.00
|$157,500.00
|$153,937.50
|$150,500.00
|$147,150.00
|25
|0.88%
|$175,500.00
|$167,500.00
|$162,666.67
|$158,750.00
|$155,200.00
|$151,833.33
|$148,571.42
|$145,375.00
|$142,222.22
|$139,200.00
|26
|0.80%
|$159,500.00
|$156,250.00
|$153,166.67
|$150,125.00
|$147,100.00
|$144,083.33
|$141,071.42
|$138,062.50
|$135,166.67
|$132,350.00
|27
|0.77%
|$153,000.00
|$150,000.00
|$147,000.00
|$144,000.00
|$141,000.00
|$138,000.00
|$135,000.00
|$132,125.00
|$129,333.34
|$126,600.00
|28
|0.74%
|$147,000.00
|$144,000.00
|$141,000.00
|$138,000.00
|$135,000.00
|$132,000.00
|$129,142.86
|$126,375.00
|$123,666.66
|$121,000.00
|29
|0.71%
|$141,000.00
|$138,000.00
|$135,000.00
|$132,000.00
|$129,000.00
|$126,166.66
|$123,428.57
|$120,750.00
|$118,111.11
|$115,600.00
|30
|0.68%
|$135,000.00
|$132,000.00
|$129,000.00
|$126,000.00
|$123,200.00
|$120,500.00
|$117,857.14
|$115,250.00
|$112,777.78
|$110,400.00
|31
|0.65%
|$129,000.00
|$126,000.00
|$123,000.00
|$120,250.00
|$117,600.00
|$115,000.00
|$112,428.57
|$110,000.00
|$107,666.66
|$105,400.00
|32
|0.62%
|$123,000.00
|$120,000.00
|$117,333.34
|$114,750.00
|$112,200.00
|$109,666.66
|$107,285.71
|$105,000.00
|$102,777.78
|$100,600.00
|33
|0.59%
|$117,000.00
|$114,500.00
|$112,000.00
|$109,500.00
|$107,000.00
|$104,666.66
|$102,428.57
|$100,250.00
|$98,111.11
|$96,000.00
|34
|0.56%
|$112,000.00
|$109,500.00
|$107,000.00
|$104,500.00
|$102,200.00
|$100,000.00
|$97,857.14
|$95,750.00
|$93,666.66
|$91,600.00
|35
|0.54%
|$107,000.00
|$104,500.00
|$102,000.00
|$99,750.00
|$97,600.00
|$95,500.00
|$93,428.57
|$91,375.00
|$89,333.34
|$87,300.00
|36
|0.51%
|$102,000.00
|$99,500.00
|$97,333.34
|$95,250.00
|$93,200.00
|$91,166.66
|$89,142.86
|$87,125.00
|$85,111.11
|$83,100.00
|37
|0.49%
|$97,000.00
|$95,000.00
|$93,000.00
|$91,000.00
|$89,000.00
|$87,000.00
|$85,000.00
|$83,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|38
|0.47%
|$93,000.00
|$91,000.00
|$89,000.00
|$87,000.00
|$85,000.00
|$83,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|39
|0.45%
|$89,000.00
|$87,000.00
|$85,000.00
|$83,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,000.00
|$71,050.00
|40
|0.43%
|$85,000.00
|$83,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$69,055.55
|$67,250.00
|41
|0.41%
|$81,000.00
|$79,000.00
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$69,000.00
|$67,062.50
|$65,277.78
|$63,750.00
|42
|0.39%
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$69,000.00
|$67,000.00
|$65,071.43
|$63,312.50
|$61,833.33
|$60,550.00
|43
|0.37%
|$73,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$69,000.00
|$67,000.00
|$65,000.00
|$63,083.33
|$61,357.14
|$59,937.50
|$58,722.22
|$57,650.00
|44
|0.35%
|$69,000.00
|$67,000.00
|$65,000.00
|$63,000.00
|$61,100.00
|$59,416.67
|$58,071.43
|$56,937.50
|$55,944.45
|$55,050.00
|45
|0.33%
|$65,000.00
|$63,000.00
|$61,000.00
|$59,125.00
|$57,500.00
|$56,250.00
|$55,214.29
|$54,312.50
|$53,500.00
|$52,800.00
|46
|0.31%
|$61,000.00
|$59,000.00
|$57,166.67
|$55,625.00
|$54,500.00
|$53,583.33
|$52,785.71
|$52,062.50
|$51,444.45
|$50,900.00
|47
|0.29%
|$57,000.00
|$55,250.00
|$53,833.33
|$52,875.00
|$52,100.00
|$51,416.67
|$50,785.71
|$50,250.00
|$49,777.78
|$49,350.00
|48
|0.27%
|$53,500.00
|$52,250.00
|$51,500.00
|$50,875.00
|$50,300.00
|$49,750.00
|$49,285.71
|$48,875.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,150.00
|49
|0.26%
|$51,000.00
|$50,500.00
|$50,000.00
|$49,500.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,583.33
|$48,214.29
|$47,875.00
|$47,555.55
|$47,250.00
|50
|0.25%
|$50,000.00
|$49,500.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,100.00
|$47,750.00
|$47,428.57
|$47,125.00
|$46,833.33
|$46,550.00
|51
|0.25%
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,625.00
|$47,300.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,714.29
|$46,437.50
|$46,166.67
|$45,900.00
|52
|0.24%
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,166.67
|$46,875.00
|$46,600.00
|$46,333.33
|$46,071.43
|$45,812.50
|$45,555.55
|$45,300.00
|53
|0.24%
|$47,000.00
|$46,750.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,250.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,750.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,250.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|54
|0.23%
|$46,500.00
|$46,250.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,750.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,250.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|55
|0.23%
|$46,000.00
|$45,750.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,250.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|56
|0.23%
|$45,500.00
|$45,250.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|57
|0.23%
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|58
|0.22%
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|59
|0.22%
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|60
|0.22%
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|61
|0.22%
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|62
|0.21%
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,250.00
|63
|0.21%
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,250.00
|$40,000.00
|64
|0.21%
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,250.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,750.00
|65
|0.21%
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,250.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,750.00
|$39,500.00
|66
|0.20%
|$40,500.00
|$40,250.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,750.00
|$39,500.00
|$39,250.00
|67
|0.20%
|$40,000.00
|$39,750.00
|$39,500.00
|$39,250.00
|$39,000.00
|68
|0.20%
|$39,500.00
|$39,250.00
|$39,000.00
|$38,750.00
|69
|0.20%
|$39,000.00
|$38,750.00
|$38,500.00
|70
|0.19%
|$38,500.00
|$38,250.00
|71
|0.19%
|$38,000.00
|Total
|$20,000,000.00