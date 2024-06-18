PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Connecticut for Travelers Championship, the season's final Signature Event. TPC River Highlands, a staple course on TOUR since 1984, is set to challenge a star-studded field that includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland and defending champion Keegan Bradley.

    Travelers is one of five Signature Events that is a no-cut event and will allocate 18% of the purse to the winner.

    Travelers features a $20 million total purse, including $3.6 million to the winner. Check out the purse breakdown below, and click here to see who is teeing it up in Cromwell, Conn.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118%$3,600,000.00$2,880,000.00$2,373,333.25$2,020,000.00$1,776,000.00$1,600,000.00$1,467,142.88$1,361,250.00$1,274,444.50$1,201,000.00
    210.80%$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,493,333.38$1,320,000.00$1,200,000.00$1,111,666.62$1,041,428.56$983,750.00$934,444.44$891,000.00
    36.80%$1,360,000.00$1,160,000.00$1,040,000.00$960,000.00$902,000.00$855,000.00$815,714.31$781,250.00$750,000.00$721,000.00
    44.80%$960,000.00$880,000.00$826,666.69$787,500.00$754,000.00$725,000.00$698,571.44$673,750.00$650,000.00$627,000.00
    54%$800,000.00$760,000.00$730,000.00$702,500.00$678,000.00$655,000.00$632,857.12$611,250.00$590,000.00$569,000.00
    63.60%$720,000.00$695,000.00$670,000.00$647,500.00$626,000.00$605,000.00$584,285.69$563,750.00$543,333.31$525,000.00
    73.35%$670,000.00$645,000.00$623,333.31$602,500.00$582,000.00$561,666.69$541,428.56$521,250.00$503,333.34$487,000.00
    83.10%$620,000.00$600,000.00$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$482,500.00$466,666.66$452,000.00
    92.90%$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$462,857.16$447,500.00$433,333.34$420,000.00
    102.70%$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$443,333.34$428,571.44$415,000.00$402,222.22$390,000.00
    112.50%$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$440,000.00$424,000.00$410,000.00$397,142.84$385,000.00$373,333.34$362,000.00
    122.30%$460,000.00$440,000.00$420,000.00$405,000.00$392,000.00$380,000.00$368,571.44$357,500.00$346,666.66$336,050.00
    132.10%$420,000.00$400,000.00$386,666.66$375,000.00$364,000.00$353,333.34$342,857.16$332,500.00$322,277.78$312,400.00
    141.90%$380,000.00$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,062.50$300,444.44$291,150.00
    151.80%$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,071.44$290,500.00$281,277.78$272,300.00
    161.70%$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,083.34$280,571.44$271,437.50$262,555.56$253,850.00
    171.60%$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,100.00$270,666.66$261,642.86$252,875.00$244,277.78$235,800.00
    181.50%$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,125.00$260,800.00$251,916.67$243,285.72$234,812.50$226,444.44$219,100.00
    191.40%$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,166.67$251,000.00$242,300.00$233,833.33$225,500.00$217,250.00$210,111.11$203,800.00
    201.30%$260,000.00$250,250.00$241,333.33$232,875.00$224,600.00$216,416.67$208,285.72$201,375.00$195,333.33$189,900.00
    211.20%$240,500.00$232,000.00$223,833.33$215,750.00$207,700.00$199,666.67$193,000.00$187,250.00$182,111.11$177,400.00
    221.12%$223,500.00$215,500.00$207,500.00$199,500.00$191,500.00$185,083.33$179,642.86$174,812.50$170,388.89$166,250.00
    231.04%$207,500.00$199,500.00$191,500.00$183,500.00$177,400.00$172,333.33$167,857.14$163,750.00$159,888.89$156,200.00
    240.96%$191,500.00$183,500.00$175,500.00$169,875.00$165,300.00$161,250.00$157,500.00$153,937.50$150,500.00$147,150.00
    250.88%$175,500.00$167,500.00$162,666.67$158,750.00$155,200.00$151,833.33$148,571.42$145,375.00$142,222.22$139,200.00
    260.80%$159,500.00$156,250.00$153,166.67$150,125.00$147,100.00$144,083.33$141,071.42$138,062.50$135,166.67$132,350.00
    270.77%$153,000.00$150,000.00$147,000.00$144,000.00$141,000.00$138,000.00$135,000.00$132,125.00$129,333.34$126,600.00
    280.74%$147,000.00$144,000.00$141,000.00$138,000.00$135,000.00$132,000.00$129,142.86$126,375.00$123,666.66$121,000.00
    290.71%$141,000.00$138,000.00$135,000.00$132,000.00$129,000.00$126,166.66$123,428.57$120,750.00$118,111.11$115,600.00
    300.68%$135,000.00$132,000.00$129,000.00$126,000.00$123,200.00$120,500.00$117,857.14$115,250.00$112,777.78$110,400.00
    310.65%$129,000.00$126,000.00$123,000.00$120,250.00$117,600.00$115,000.00$112,428.57$110,000.00$107,666.66$105,400.00
    320.62%$123,000.00$120,000.00$117,333.34$114,750.00$112,200.00$109,666.66$107,285.71$105,000.00$102,777.78$100,600.00
    330.59%$117,000.00$114,500.00$112,000.00$109,500.00$107,000.00$104,666.66$102,428.57$100,250.00$98,111.11$96,000.00
    340.56%$112,000.00$109,500.00$107,000.00$104,500.00$102,200.00$100,000.00$97,857.14$95,750.00$93,666.66$91,600.00
    350.54%$107,000.00$104,500.00$102,000.00$99,750.00$97,600.00$95,500.00$93,428.57$91,375.00$89,333.34$87,300.00
    360.51%$102,000.00$99,500.00$97,333.34$95,250.00$93,200.00$91,166.66$89,142.86$87,125.00$85,111.11$83,100.00
    370.49%$97,000.00$95,000.00$93,000.00$91,000.00$89,000.00$87,000.00$85,000.00$83,000.00$81,000.00$79,000.00
    380.47%$93,000.00$91,000.00$89,000.00$87,000.00$85,000.00$83,000.00$81,000.00$79,000.00$77,000.00$75,000.00
    390.45%$89,000.00$87,000.00$85,000.00$83,000.00$81,000.00$79,000.00$77,000.00$75,000.00$73,000.00$71,050.00
    400.43%$85,000.00$83,000.00$81,000.00$79,000.00$77,000.00$75,000.00$73,000.00$71,000.00$69,055.55$67,250.00
    410.41%$81,000.00$79,000.00$77,000.00$75,000.00$73,000.00$71,000.00$69,000.00$67,062.50$65,277.78$63,750.00
    420.39%$77,000.00$75,000.00$73,000.00$71,000.00$69,000.00$67,000.00$65,071.43$63,312.50$61,833.33$60,550.00
    430.37%$73,000.00$71,000.00$69,000.00$67,000.00$65,000.00$63,083.33$61,357.14$59,937.50$58,722.22$57,650.00
    440.35%$69,000.00$67,000.00$65,000.00$63,000.00$61,100.00$59,416.67$58,071.43$56,937.50$55,944.45$55,050.00
    450.33%$65,000.00$63,000.00$61,000.00$59,125.00$57,500.00$56,250.00$55,214.29$54,312.50$53,500.00$52,800.00
    460.31%$61,000.00$59,000.00$57,166.67$55,625.00$54,500.00$53,583.33$52,785.71$52,062.50$51,444.45$50,900.00
    470.29%$57,000.00$55,250.00$53,833.33$52,875.00$52,100.00$51,416.67$50,785.71$50,250.00$49,777.78$49,350.00
    480.27%$53,500.00$52,250.00$51,500.00$50,875.00$50,300.00$49,750.00$49,285.71$48,875.00$48,500.00$48,150.00
    490.26%$51,000.00$50,500.00$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,583.33$48,214.29$47,875.00$47,555.55$47,250.00
    500.25%$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,100.00$47,750.00$47,428.57$47,125.00$46,833.33$46,550.00
    510.25%$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,625.00$47,300.00$47,000.00$46,714.29$46,437.50$46,166.67$45,900.00
    520.24%$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,166.67$46,875.00$46,600.00$46,333.33$46,071.43$45,812.50$45,555.55$45,300.00
    530.24%$47,000.00$46,750.00$46,500.00$46,250.00$46,000.00$45,750.00$45,500.00$45,250.00$45,000.00$44,750.00
    540.23%$46,500.00$46,250.00$46,000.00$45,750.00$45,500.00$45,250.00$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,500.00$44,250.00
    550.23%$46,000.00$45,750.00$45,500.00$45,250.00$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00
    560.23%$45,500.00$45,250.00$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00
    570.23%$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00
    580.22%$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00
    590.22%$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00
    600.22%$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00
    610.22%$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,750.00
    620.21%$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,500.00$40,250.00
    630.21%$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,500.00$40,250.00$40,000.00
    640.21%$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,500.00$40,250.00$40,000.00$39,750.00
    650.21%$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,500.00$40,250.00$40,000.00$39,750.00$39,500.00
    660.20%$40,500.00$40,250.00$40,000.00$39,750.00$39,500.00$39,250.00
    670.20%$40,000.00$39,750.00$39,500.00$39,250.00$39,000.00
    680.20%$39,500.00$39,250.00$39,000.00$38,750.00
    690.20%$39,000.00$38,750.00$38,500.00
    700.19%$38,500.00$38,250.00
    710.19%$38,000.00
    Total$20,000,000.00
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.