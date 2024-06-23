Tom Kim turns Travelers playoff loss to good friend Scottie Scheffler into learning opportunity

But Scheffler’s conventional par on the first extra hole, also the par-4 18th, was enough for the win: fairway, green, two-putt par. On the playoff hole, Kim looked to have the advantage off the tee – he had 110 yards to the hole, compared to 152 yards for Scheffler – but Kim pushed a wedge into a greenside bunker and drew a nasty, buried lie. He did well to hold the green on his third, but he couldn’t convert a 36-footer for par, which turned Scheffler’s 11-foot birdie effort into a stress-free proposition.