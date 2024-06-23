Scottie Scheffler first since Arnold Palmer (1962) to claim six TOUR wins before July
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Scottie Scheffler is a six-time PGA TOUR winner this season before July, the first to win at this clip since Arnold Palmer in 1962.
It’s another historical milestone in Scheffler’s mind-bending season, as he won the Travelers Championship on Sunday for his sixth TOUR victory of 2024 – in just 14 starts. Scheffler and Tom Kim matched 22-under 258 at TPC River Highlands before Scheffler won with a par on the first extra hole.
Kim made a 10-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, but the 22-year-old caught a plugged lie in the greenside bunker on his approach shot in the playoff (also the par-4 18th, but with an amended hole location), blasted to 36 feet and couldn’t convert the par. Scheffler comfortably two-putted from 11 feet for the win.
Scheffler joins an esteemed list of players to win six TOUR titles before July. In addition to Palmer in 1960 and 1962, the others to do so are Jimmy Demaret (1940), Byron Nelson (1945), Ben Hogan (1946) and Sam Snead (1950). It’s a list of golf legends, on which Scheffler now resides.
Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning in a playoff at Travelers
Scheffler, who turned 28 this past Friday, is chasing some modern-era history. Since 1983, he now shares sixth place in single-season wins; Tiger Woods (2000) and Vijay Singh (2004) share the modern-era record with nine wins in a season. Woods won eight times in 1999 and 2006, and he won seven times in 2007.
Woods also won six times in a season in 2005 and 2009, as did Nick Price in 1994.
Fittingly, Scheffler earned his first victory of 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He has added titles at THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and now the Travelers Championship – and he clearly isn’t showing signs of slowing down.
Here's a look at Arnold Palmer’s wins in 1962, pre-July, the last time a player won at Scheffler’s 2024 clip.
- Feb. 4, The American Express
- Feb. 11, WM Phoenix Open
- April 9, Masters Tournament
- April 29, Valero Texas Open
- May 6, The Sentry
- May 14, Charles Schwab Challenge
The good news for Scheffler? Palmer added a seventh title of 1962 at The Open Championship, contested at Royal Troon – where The Open will be played next month.
Palmer’s eighth and final victory of 1962 came at the American Golf Classic that August.