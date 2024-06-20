Slumping Rickie Fowler starts strong with 64 at Travelers Championship

The year has tested Fowler’s mental fortitude, though it’s far from how he felt when he was truly searching a few years back. That period of struggle provided Fowler enough perspective to avoid getting too down on himself. He’s missed five cuts this year after missing just two all of last year. He had eight top 10s in 2023; he has zero this season. That has led to frustration, but the brief moments of disappointment and anger quickly wash away now. There are more important things than what happens on the golf course.