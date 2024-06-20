Byeong Hun An withdraws midway through first round of Travelers Championship
Byeong Hun An on the sixth tee during the first round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
CROMWELL, Conn. – Byeong Hun An withdrew midway through the first round of the Travelers Championship due to illness, according to PGA TOUR Communications.
An was 1-over through seven holes when he withdrew. He made five straight pars to begin the round before bogeying the par-5 sixth hole. He made par on the seventh before deciding to withdraw from the event.
An is in the middle of a breakthrough campaign on the PGA TOUR. The 32-year-old is ninth in the FedExCup standings. An finished runner-up to Grayson Murray at the Sony Open in Hawaii and third at the Wells Fargo Championship. He has already amassed five top-10s this season, matching a career-best.