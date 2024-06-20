PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Byeong Hun An withdraws midway through first round of Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Byeong Hun An on the sixth tee during the first round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Byeong Hun An on the sixth tee during the first round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    CROMWELL, Conn. – Byeong Hun An withdrew midway through the first round of the Travelers Championship due to illness, according to PGA TOUR Communications.

    An was 1-over through seven holes when he withdrew. He made five straight pars to begin the round before bogeying the par-5 sixth hole. He made par on the seventh before deciding to withdraw from the event.

    An is in the middle of a breakthrough campaign on the PGA TOUR. The 32-year-old is ninth in the FedExCup standings. An finished runner-up to Grayson Murray at the Sony Open in Hawaii and third at the Wells Fargo Championship. He has already amassed five top-10s this season, matching a career-best.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.