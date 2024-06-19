The Five: Stars who got their start at Travelers Championship

“You know, my first few starts there definitely was (pressure),” Clark said at the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 17th, his best result up to that point. “I felt pressure to play well and try to earn my status that way. But honestly, this event is really to get me ready for Q-School, which is next week. I'm using it as just a great testing ground and practice tournament to get ready for Q-School.”