Destined for greatness, Michael Thorbjornsen earns PGA TOUR card

His mother Sandra was a college golfer and his father Thorbjorn, an engineer who became enthralled with the science of the swing, became his coach. Their son showed preternatural ability as a toddler, won a Drive, Chip & Putt title at Augusta National and then the U.S. Junior at another major venue, Baltusrol Golf Club; he beat a future PGA TOUR winner, Akshay Bhatia, in the final match. Five years ago, he made a U.S. Open cut at Pebble Beach, the second-youngest to do so since World War II. And he contended at a PGA TOUR event two years ago while not eligible to collect the prize money for his fourth-place finish.