How missing cut at U.S. Open sparked Will Zalatoris’ 64 at Travelers

Zalatoris specifically called out how he played the 12th hole in the first as an example of the changes. He mishit his driver off the tee, leaving himself an 8-iron into the green instead of a wedge. Prior to this week, he would have put the ball back in his stance and tried to carve a low-flighted shot to the front-left pin location. But, if he blocked the shot, it would’ve ended in the greenside bunker and likely led to a bogey. With his new swing feel, Zalatoris aimed at the center of the green and launched a towering shot. He blocked it slightly, but instead of ending in the bunker, it landed 11 feet from the hole, and Zalatoris made the putt for birdie.