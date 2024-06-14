How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 124th U.S. Open returns to Pinehurst, North Carolina, where historic Pinehurst No. 2 hosts for the fourth time.
Ludvig Åberg leads after Round 2 following a 1-under 69 on Friday and sits at 5-under. He heads into the weekend one ahead of the trio of Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry and Bryson DeChambeau.
Tiger Woods and Viktor Hovland are among the notable names that will miss the weekend at Pinehurst.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 20 at the Travelers Championship.
Television:
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.