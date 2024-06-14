Sepp Straka cards first ace of career, 2024 U.S. Open

"Yeah, 7-iron, perfect number for me," said Straka, who shot 72 and at 2-over par will make the cut. "Tried to land it at 185. ... I had one of my best friends playing with me today, J.T. (Poston, 71, 4 over). He was there for my ace at Augusta during the Par 3 (Contest), as well. Our celebration this time was a little bit better."