Five things to know: Thomas Detry

Detry, 31, will contend into the weekend at the U.S. Open, after opening the week in 1-under 69 at Pinehurst No. 2. He charged up the leaderboard in Friday's second round with a 3-under 67 to head into the weekend at 4-under. The Belgian hasn’t yet won on the PGA TOUR or DP World Tour, but his career trajectory has steadily built to this point. Detry entered the U.S. Open at No. 55 on the Official World Golf Ranking and at No. 28 on the FedExCup. His form in major championships has been trending upward as well – he finished fourth at last month’s PGA Championship at Valhalla, after placing T13 at last summer’s Open Championship.