Field gets rare chance as Scottie Scheffler stumbles at U.S. Open

Scheffler’s struggles offer a rare opportunity for the rest of the field this weekend. He has scooped up almost all of the PGA TOUR’s biggest prizes in 2024, winning the Masters, THE PLAYERS and three of the Signature Events. His peers speak of him as an outlier, citing him as an inspiration instead of a meer competitor. The two who have the most to gain from his missteps this week happen to be the two stars he played alongside over the last two days.