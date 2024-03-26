4H AGO
Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 1 action from the Texas Children's Houston Open gets underway Thursday from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. The start of the Texas two-step sees a return to action for PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler, who looks to win for the third straight start. Other stars in the field include Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris and defending champion Tony Finau.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Special programming alert:
- Sunday, March 31: ‘PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen,’ 2 p.m. on NBC: “PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen” brings viewers along for the ride as entertainment reporter Jason Kennedy visits good friends and PGA TOUR pros Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Kennedy swings by Fowler's and Thomas' homes in Jupiter, Florida, to hang out and experience their world away from the course. Tune in Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. on NBC.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4.-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4.-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: noon-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4.-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4.-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Marquee Group
- 8:53 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Peter Malnati
Featured Group
- 9:04 a.m. - Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson (10 tee)
- 9:15 a.m. - Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee (10 tee)
Featured Holes
- 2, 9, 15, 17 (par 4)
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.