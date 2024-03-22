Inside the Field: Texas Children's Houston Open
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Moving from the fall to the spring, the Texas Children's Houston Open occupies a new spot on the PGA TOUR calendar but from a familiar place. Memorial Park Golf Course will continue as host of the Houston-based tournament with Tony Finau looking to defend.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Scottie Scheffler
Winner of PGA Championship/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Wyndham Clark
Gary Woodland
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kurt Kitayama
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Jason Day
Nick Dunlap
Tony Finau
Nick Hardy
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Taylor Moore
Vincent Norrman
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Matt Wallace
Will Zalatoris
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Padraig Harrington
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Sam Bennett
Cole Hammer
Ryan Palmer
Kris Ventura
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Jesse Droemer
Past champion
Lanto Griffin
Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
Scott Stallings
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Carl Yuan
# Major Medical Extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Vince Whaley
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Ryan Fox
Victor Perez
Thorbjørn Olesen
Alexander Björk
Robert MacIntyre
Jorge Campillo
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jacob Bridgeman
Norman Xiong
Nicholas Lindheim
Joe Highsmith
Patrick Fishburn
McClure Meissner
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
William Furr
Parker Coody
Josh Teater
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Roger Sloan
Rafael Campos
Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Harrison Endycott
Trace Crowe
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Raul Pereda
Hayden Springer
Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
Bronson Burgoon
Erik Barnes
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Chappell
Martin Trainer
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Henrik Norlander
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.