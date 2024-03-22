PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Inside the Field: Texas Children's Houston Open

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Moving from the fall to the spring, the Texas Children's Houston Open occupies a new spot on the PGA TOUR calendar but from a familiar place. Memorial Park Golf Course will continue as host of the Houston-based tournament with Tony Finau looking to defend.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Scottie Scheffler

    Winner of PGA Championship/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Wyndham Clark
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kurt Kitayama

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Jason Day
    Nick Dunlap
    Tony Finau
    Nick Hardy
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Si Woo Kim
    Kevin Kisner
    Jake Knapp
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Vincent Norrman
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Adam Svensson
    Sahith Theegala
    Matt Wallace
    Will Zalatoris

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Padraig Harrington
    Jimmy Walker

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Sam Bennett
    Cole Hammer
    Ryan Palmer
    Kris Ventura

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Jesse Droemer

    Past champion
    Lanto Griffin

    Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
    Scott Stallings

    Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Stephan Jaeger
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Carl Yuan

    # Major Medical Extension
    Maverick McNealy
    C.T. Pan
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes
    Vince Whaley

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Ryan Fox
    Victor Perez
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Alexander Björk
    Robert MacIntyre
    Jorge Campillo

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Norman Xiong
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Joe Highsmith
    Patrick Fishburn
    McClure Meissner
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    William Furr
    Parker Coody
    Josh Teater
    Ryan McCormick
    Scott Gutschewski
    Roger Sloan
    Rafael Campos

    Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Harrison Endycott
    Trace Crowe
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Raul Pereda
    Hayden Springer

    Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
    Bronson Burgoon
    Erik Barnes

    Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
    Patton Kizzire
    Kevin Chappell
    Martin Trainer

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Henrik Norlander

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

