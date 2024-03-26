A brother's keeper: Chandler Phillips' rise driven by family, firm foundation

After a third-place finish at last week’s Valspar Championship, Phillips returns to his native Texas for this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, less than 75 miles from his hometown of Huntsville, Texas. This week’s event is contested at Memorial Park Golf Course, a local muni established in 1936 and renovated by Tom Doak in 2019, where locals can play for as little as $30 on weekdays (and juniors can play for $10). It’s a fitting canvas for Phillips, who grew up at nine-hole Lake Estates Golf Course at Trinity Plantation in Huntsville, to which he affectionately refers as the “Pea Patch.” It was nothing for Phillips and his dad to play as many as 72 holes in a day, eight nine-hole rounds, developing a knack for finding the clubface’s center that endures to this day.